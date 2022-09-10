Analyzing 1847 (OTCMKTS:EFSH) & Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN)

1847 (OTCMKTS:EFSH – Get Rating) and Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.7% of Huron Consulting Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Huron Consulting Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 1847 and Huron Consulting Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1847 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Huron Consulting Group $926.96 million 1.47 $62.99 million $4.02 16.26

Profitability

Huron Consulting Group has higher revenue and earnings than 1847.

This table compares 1847 and Huron Consulting Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1847 N/A N/A N/A Huron Consulting Group 8.27% 10.92% 5.49%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for 1847 and Huron Consulting Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1847 0 0 0 0 N/A Huron Consulting Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Huron Consulting Group has a consensus target price of $80.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.36%. Given Huron Consulting Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Huron Consulting Group is more favorable than 1847.

Summary

Huron Consulting Group beats 1847 on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1847

1847 Holdings LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides home and kitchen appliances, professional services, and construction services in North America. It operates through three segments: Retail and Appliances, Land Management Services, and Construction. The Retail and Appliances segment sells home and kitchen appliances, including cooking, refrigeration, laundry clean up, and outdoor products to residential and commercial customers; and provides a range of appliance services, including delivery/installation, in-home service and repair, extended warranties, and financing to homeowners, builders, and designers. The Land Management Services segment provides waste disposal and various agricultural services, such as manure spreading, land rolling, bin whipping, cleaning of bulk storage bins and silos, equipment rental, trucking, vacuuming, building erection, various shop, and other services to local agricultural and farming communities; and wholesales agricultural equipment and parts. The Construction segment engages in construction and sale of custom cabinetry, including kitchen and bath cabinets, fireplace mantels and surrounds, entertainment systems and wall units, bookcases, and office cabinets. 1847 Partners LLC serves as the manager of the company. 1847 Holdings LLC was founded in 1948 and is based in New York, New York.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc., a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans. The Business Advisory segment offers cloud-based technology, analytics, restructuring, and capital advisory solutions to life science, financial, healthcare, education, energy and utilities, and industrials and manufacturing industries, as well as to public sectors. The Education segment provides research enterprise and student lifecycle; digital, technology and analytic solutions; and organizational transformation services to public and private colleges and universities, academic medical centers, research institutes, and other not-for-profit organizations. Huron Consulting Group Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

