Analyzing Allbirds (BIRD) & Its Rivals

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) is one of 23 publicly-traded companies in the “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Allbirds to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.8% of Allbirds shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.2% of shares of all “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies are owned by institutional investors. 31.9% of Allbirds shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of shares of all “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Allbirds alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Allbirds and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Allbirds $277.47 million -$45.37 million -6.01 Allbirds Competitors $2.04 billion $208.49 million 23.74

Profitability

Allbirds’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Allbirds. Allbirds is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Allbirds and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allbirds -25.09% -23.75% -15.89% Allbirds Competitors -2.24% 15.69% 7.66%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Allbirds and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allbirds 0 6 9 0 2.60 Allbirds Competitors 233 1277 1995 58 2.53

Allbirds presently has a consensus price target of $10.57, suggesting a potential upside of 154.73%. As a group, “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies have a potential upside of 24.65%. Given Allbirds’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Allbirds is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Allbirds peers beat Allbirds on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Allbirds

(Get Rating)

Allbirds, Inc. manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks. It sells its products through its retail stores in the United States and internationally, as well as online. Allbirds, Inc. was formerly known as Bozz, Inc. Allbirds, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.