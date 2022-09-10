Analyzing Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) and Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA)

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) and Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Yatra Online and Global Business Travel Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yatra Online 0 0 1 0 3.00 Global Business Travel Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Yatra Online presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.52%. Global Business Travel Group has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 66.00%. Given Global Business Travel Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Global Business Travel Group is more favorable than Yatra Online.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yatra Online $26.22 million 6.52 -$6.30 million ($0.08) -34.13 Global Business Travel Group N/A N/A $6.20 million N/A N/A

This table compares Yatra Online and Global Business Travel Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Global Business Travel Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Yatra Online.

Volatility and Risk

Yatra Online has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Business Travel Group has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Yatra Online and Global Business Travel Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yatra Online -16.03% -30.10% -5.44% Global Business Travel Group N/A 24.44% 3.85%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.0% of Yatra Online shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.3% of Global Business Travel Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Global Business Travel Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Global Business Travel Group beats Yatra Online on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc. operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages, and Other Services segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers. It also offers various services, including exploring and searching comprises web and mobile platforms that enable customers to explore and search flights, hotels, holiday packages, buses, trains, and activities through its website, www.yatra.com. In addition, the company provides its services through mobile applications that comprise Yatra, a mobile interface; Yatra Web Check-In, an application for flight check-in process for travelers; and Yatra Corporate, a self-booking application for business customers. Further, it offers tours, sightseeing, shows, and event services; rail and cab services, and other ancillary travel services; and sells travel vouchers and coupons. As of March 31, 2022, the company served approximately 12.4 million customers. Yatra Online, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Gurugram, India.

About Global Business Travel Group

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and corporate clients, travel content suppliers, and third-party travel agencies. Its platform manages travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies. The company has built marketplace in B2B travel to deliver unrivalled choice, value, and experiences. Global Business Travel Group, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

