Analyzing Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) & AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH)

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) and AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Weibo and AdTheorent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Weibo alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weibo 11.96% 14.05% 6.70% AdTheorent N/A -8.22% -2.71%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Weibo and AdTheorent’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weibo $2.26 billion 1.95 $428.32 million $1.11 16.76 AdTheorent $165.37 million 1.21 $26.20 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Weibo has higher revenue and earnings than AdTheorent.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Weibo and AdTheorent, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weibo 1 4 4 0 2.33 AdTheorent 0 0 7 0 3.00

Weibo presently has a consensus target price of $35.88, indicating a potential upside of 92.88%. AdTheorent has a consensus target price of $8.13, indicating a potential upside of 248.71%. Given AdTheorent’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AdTheorent is more favorable than Weibo.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.1% of Weibo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.4% of AdTheorent shares are held by institutional investors. 41.3% of Weibo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of AdTheorent shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Weibo has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AdTheorent has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Weibo beats AdTheorent on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Weibo

(Get Rating)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform. It also provides advertising and marketing solutions, such as social display advertisements; and promoted marketing offerings, such as Fans Headline and Weibo Express, as well as promoted trends and search products that appear alongside user's trends discovery and search behaviors. In addition, the company offers products, such as trends, search, video/live streaming, and editing tools; content customization, copyright contents pooling, and user interaction development; and search list recommendation, trends list recommendation, and Weibo app opening advertisements. Further, it provides back-end management, traffic support, and product solutions to MCNs, unions, and e-commerce partners; open application platform for other app developers that allows users to log into third-party applications with their Weibo account for sharing third-party content on its platform; and Weibo Wallet, a product that enables platform partners to conduct interest generation activities on Weibo, such as handing out red envelops and coupons. The company was formerly known as T.CN Corporation and changed its name to Weibo Corporation in 2012. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. Weibo Corporation is a subsidiary of Sina Corporation.

About AdTheorent

(Get Rating)

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc., a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.