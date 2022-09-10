ANIVERSE (ANV) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $43.82 Million

ANIVERSE (ANV) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One ANIVERSE coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000711 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ANIVERSE has traded down 31.3% against the U.S. dollar. ANIVERSE has a market capitalization of $43.82 million and $10.01 million worth of ANIVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ANIVERSE Coin Profile

ANIVERSE is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. ANIVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 287,132,088 coins. The official website for ANIVERSE is aniverse.io. ANIVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ANIVERSE17.

ANIVERSE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ANIVERSE project is an 'Online Theme Park' platform that combines actual businesses based on animation IP with blockchain technology. ANIVERSE allows anyone to access animation IP sources through its platform to create and sell IP products, contents.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANIVERSE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANIVERSE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ANIVERSE using one of the exchanges listed above.

