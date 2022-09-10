Annette Court Buys 3,000 Shares of WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) Stock

WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH – Get Rating) insider Annette Court bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,393 ($16.83) per share, for a total transaction of £41,790 ($50,495.41).

WH Smith Stock Performance

Shares of WH Smith stock opened at GBX 1,440 ($17.40) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -53.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,430.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,466.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.56. WH Smith PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 1,259.71 ($15.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,809.50 ($21.86).

Get WH Smith alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($25.37) target price on shares of WH Smith in a report on Monday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,840 ($22.23) target price on shares of WH Smith in a report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,180 ($26.34) price target on shares of WH Smith in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded WH Smith to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,760 ($21.27) to GBX 1,900 ($22.96) in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,074.29 ($25.06).

About WH Smith

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 1, 166 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

See Also

