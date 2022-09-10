AnRKey X ($ANRX) Market Cap Tops $557,527.03

AnRKey X ($ANRX) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. AnRKey X has a total market cap of $557,527.03 and approximately $129.00 worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AnRKey X coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AnRKey X has traded up 17.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004650 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004649 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00035965 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,547.22 or 1.00177753 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00036671 BTC.

AnRKey X Profile

AnRKey X (CRYPTO:$ANRX) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on October 9th, 2020. AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,751,930 coins. AnRKey X’s official message board is anrkeyx.medium.com. AnRKey X’s official website is anrkeyx.io. AnRKey X’s official Twitter account is @anrkeyx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AnRKey X Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AnRKey X™ combines DeFi and eSports gaming for users to compete, purchase and stake unique NFTs and win valuable rewards. AnRKey X’s token, $ANRX, works just like an arcade coin, the more the users purchase, play, stake, sell and compete, the more $ANRX they earn within the AnRKey X™ gaming system.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnRKey X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AnRKey X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AnRKey X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

