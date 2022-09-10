AnRKey X Market Cap Achieves $545,839.56 ($ANRX)

AnRKey X ($ANRX) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 10th. In the last seven days, AnRKey X has traded up 15.8% against the US dollar. One AnRKey X coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. AnRKey X has a market capitalization of $545,839.56 and approximately $1,528.00 worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004685 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00036071 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,349.47 or 0.99995660 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00036253 BTC.

AnRKey X Profile

AnRKey X ($ANRX) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 9th, 2020. AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,751,930 coins. AnRKey X’s official website is anrkeyx.io. AnRKey X’s official Twitter account is @anrkeyx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for AnRKey X is anrkeyx.medium.com.

AnRKey X Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AnRKey X™ combines DeFi and eSports gaming for users to compete, purchase and stake unique NFTs and win valuable rewards. AnRKey X’s token, $ANRX, works just like an arcade coin, the more the users purchase, play, stake, sell and compete, the more $ANRX they earn within the AnRKey X™ gaming system.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnRKey X directly using US dollars.

