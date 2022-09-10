Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.70.

AR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Antero Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider W Patrick Ash sold 36,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $1,427,301.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 870,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,844,800.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $200,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,861,188.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider W Patrick Ash sold 36,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $1,427,301.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 870,270 shares in the company, valued at $33,844,800.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,701 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,152 over the last three months. 5.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Resources

Antero Resources Stock Up 2.0 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AR. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 63.5% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the second quarter worth $32,000. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AR opened at $40.08 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $15.38 and a 52 week high of $48.80.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 352.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Antero Resources will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

