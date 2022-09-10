Anyswap Hits 1-Day Volume of $703,983.00 (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. In the last seven days, Anyswap has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. Anyswap has a market cap of $99.90 million and approximately $703,983.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anyswap coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.36 or 0.00025135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Anyswap

Anyswap (CRYPTO:ANY) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap.

Buying and Selling Anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

