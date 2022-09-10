ApeCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $1.54 Billion (APE)

ApeCoin (APE) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. ApeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.54 billion and $243.18 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ApeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $5.00 or 0.00023437 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ApeCoin has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004685 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00036071 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,349.47 or 0.99995660 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00036253 BTC.

About ApeCoin

APE is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on March 17th, 2022. ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,875,000 coins. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @go_apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ApeCoin is apecoin.com.

Buying and Selling ApeCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ApeCoin is an ERC-20 governance and utility token used within the APE ecosystem to empower decentralized community building at the forefront of web3.The APE Foundation is the steward of ApeCoin. It is the base layer on which ApeCoin holders in the ApeCoin DAO can build.The Foundation facilitates decentralized and community-led governance and is designed to become more decentralized over time. It is tasked with administering the decisions of the ApeCoin DAO, and is responsible for day-to-day administration, bookkeeping, project management, and other tasks that ensure the DAO community’s ideas have the support they need to become a reality.The goal of the APE Foundation is to steward the growth and development of the APE ecosystem in a fair and inclusive way. It utilizes the Ecosystem Fund, which is controlled by a multisig wallet, to pay its expenses as directed by the ApeCoin DAO and provides an infrastructure for ApeCoin holders to collaborate through open and permissionless governance processes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ApeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

