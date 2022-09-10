APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Shares Purchased by Lionstone Capital Management LLC

Lionstone Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,071,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,700 shares during the period. APi Group accounts for about 12.9% of Lionstone Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Lionstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in APi Group were worth $43,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 1,075.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 541.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of APi Group during the first quarter worth about $156,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of APi Group during the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of APi Group during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 73.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APG opened at $16.09 on Friday. APi Group Co. has a 52-week low of $14.13 and a 52-week high of $26.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -23.32, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.84.

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. APi Group had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. APi Group’s revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that APi Group Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on APi Group in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on APi Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on APi Group from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised APi Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

In other APi Group news, Director Anthony E. Malkin acquired 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.47 per share, for a total transaction of $182,322.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,710.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

