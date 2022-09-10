API3 Reaches Market Capitalization of $103.55 Million (API3)

API3 (API3) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 10th. During the last seven days, API3 has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. API3 has a market capitalization of $103.55 million and approximately $15.22 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One API3 coin can currently be bought for $1.83 or 0.00008597 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004697 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00036253 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004695 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,301.55 or 1.00013068 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00036532 BTC.

API3 Coin Profile

API3 is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 113,912,052 coins and its circulating supply is 56,547,601 coins. API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for API3 is api3.org. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3.

API3 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

