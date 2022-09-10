APIX Price Tops $0.0048 on Top Exchanges (APIX)

APIX (APIX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 10th. APIX has a market cap of $619,379.39 and approximately $17,128.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APIX coin can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, APIX has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get APIX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004667 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00035926 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004665 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,387.89 or 0.99793847 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00037297 BTC.

APIX Coin Profile

APIX is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 130,089,490 coins. APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io. APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform.

Buying and Selling APIX

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.