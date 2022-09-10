apM Coin (APM) Achieves Market Cap of $13.36 Million

apM Coin (APM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 10th. During the last seven days, apM Coin has traded down 28.5% against the dollar. One apM Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0369 or 0.00000172 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. apM Coin has a total market capitalization of $13.36 million and $16.12 million worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004650 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004649 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00035965 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004168 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000183 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,547.22 or 1.00177753 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002378 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00036671 BTC.
About apM Coin
apM Coin is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 coins. apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for apM Coin is medium.com/apmcoin. apM Coin’s official website is apm-coin.com.
apM Coin Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade apM Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy apM Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
