Apollon Limassol (APL) Trading 5.8% Lower Over Last Week

Apollon Limassol (APL) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One Apollon Limassol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.53 or 0.00007199 BTC on popular exchanges. Apollon Limassol has a market cap of $504,842.87 and approximately $194,020.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Apollon Limassol has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Apollon Limassol alerts:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00022041 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000071 BTC.

StoneDAO (SDT) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Occam.Fi (OCC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001570 BTC.

EOS Force (EOSC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BiFi (BIFI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000045 BTC.

WMT (WMT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Effect Network (EFX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DisciplesDAO (DCT) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Coin Profile

Apollon Limassol (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,307 coins. Apollon Limassol’s official website is www.apollon.com.cy/en. The official message board for Apollon Limassol is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency.

Apollon Limassol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon Limassol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollon Limassol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollon Limassol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollon Limassol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.