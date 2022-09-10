Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Mechanics Financial Corp’s 4th Largest Position

Mechanics Financial Corp reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,476 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 6.6% of Mechanics Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Apple by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 643,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $114,214,000 after purchasing an additional 381,507 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $1,236,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 12,102 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. JBJ Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,962 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 142,478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $24,667,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL opened at $157.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $201.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital cut their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays set a $169.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.31.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

