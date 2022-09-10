Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Alcosta Capital Management Inc.

Alcosta Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 5.2% of Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 643,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $114,214,000 after acquiring an additional 381,507 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,236,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 12,102 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,962 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 142,478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $24,667,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Apple Stock Up 1.9 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on Apple in a report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $177.07 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.31.

Apple stock opened at $157.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.