Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by LGL Partners LLC

LGL Partners LLC cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,089 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,542 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 0.7% of LGL Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 643,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $114,214,000 after purchasing an additional 381,507 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $1,236,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 12,102 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. JBJ Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,962 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 142,478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $24,667,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Stock Up 1.9 %

AAPL opened at $157.37 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.47 and a 200-day moving average of $156.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on Apple in a report on Tuesday. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.31.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

