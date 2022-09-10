Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.
Applied Genetic Technologies Stock Up 4.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AGTC opened at $0.43 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Applied Genetic Technologies has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $3.57. The company has a market cap of $21.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.26.
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.
