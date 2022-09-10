Apron (APN) Market Cap Hits $291,258.09

Apron (APN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Apron has a market cap of $291,258.09 and $332,047.00 worth of Apron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Apron has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. One Apron coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004618 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00035743 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004615 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,654.61 or 0.99963001 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00036507 BTC.

Apron Profile

Apron (APN) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on April 9th, 2021. Apron’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,500,000 coins. Apron’s official Twitter account is @apronofficial1. The official website for Apron is apron.network.

Apron Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apron is a decentralized platform that provides infrastructure services for DApp developers, DApp users, and operators. APN is the native token of Apron Network. The service provider obtains APN rewards through the services it provides. The long term stability of the system is maintained by the APN holder reward algorithm which introduces difficulty adjustments and reward attenuation mechanisms to stimulate real demand.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

