Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Receives $2.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.60.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APTX shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Aptinyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Aptinyx from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Aptinyx from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Aptinyx from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Aptinyx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptinyx

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LGL Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aptinyx during the first quarter worth $44,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Aptinyx in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Aptinyx by 70.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 116,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 48,476 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Aptinyx by 84.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 17,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Aptinyx in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APTX opened at $0.46 on Monday. Aptinyx has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $3.76. The company has a quick ratio of 16.22, a current ratio of 16.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $31.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.11.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptinyx will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II/b clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

