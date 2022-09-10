Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target Lowered to $158.00 at Bank of America

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $165.00 to $158.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on APTV. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $158.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aptiv from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $151.11.

Aptiv Stock Up 3.6 %

APTV stock opened at $96.74 on Friday. Aptiv has a one year low of $84.14 and a one year high of $180.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of 230.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.69 and a 200-day moving average of $103.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.36). Aptiv had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Aptiv will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $595,584.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,120,431.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,817,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,449,785,000 after purchasing an additional 340,939 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,684,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,476,166,000 after purchasing an additional 488,018 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,941,917 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,804,869,000 after purchasing an additional 452,955 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,326,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,373,446,000 after purchasing an additional 225,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.1% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,906,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $526,066,000 after buying an additional 61,666 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aptiv

(Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

