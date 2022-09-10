APYSwap (APYS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $410,473.21

APYSwap (APYS) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 10th. One APYSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0226 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular exchanges. APYSwap has a market capitalization of $410,473.21 and approximately $47,290.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, APYSwap has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004705 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00036026 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,257.02 or 0.99988114 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00036389 BTC.

About APYSwap

APYSwap is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2021. APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap. The official website for APYSwap is apyswap.com.

APYSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “APYSwap is a protocol for the decentralised exchange of shares of Tokenized Vaults.It achieves this through the creation of a Layer 2 blockchain where users can trustlessly swap accounts & assets from multiple Layer 1 blockchains. Including Ethereum, Polkadot, HECO, and Binance Smart Chain.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APYSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APYSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

