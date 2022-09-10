Arcblock (ABT) Price Reaches $0.14 on Top Exchanges

Arcblock (ABT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Arcblock has a total market cap of $13.67 million and $2.46 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arcblock coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000650 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Arcblock has traded up 2.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Arcblock Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses.ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

