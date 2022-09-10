Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ADM. Wolfe Research began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.42.

NYSE:ADM opened at $91.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.77. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1-year low of $58.60 and a 1-year high of $98.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.70.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $27.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 52,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 14,310 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 155,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

