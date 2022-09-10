Archon Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX)

Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,333,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,471 shares during the period. Apyx Medical accounts for 1.9% of Archon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Archon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Apyx Medical worth $15,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apyx Medical in the first quarter worth $67,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,649 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 16.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical in the fourth quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 47.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 13,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Apyx Medical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Apyx Medical

In other Apyx Medical news, CEO Charles D. Goodwin II acquired 11,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $70,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Apyx Medical Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on APYX. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Apyx Medical from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Apyx Medical from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

NASDAQ:APYX opened at $6.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.65. Apyx Medical Co. has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.43 million, a PE ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.51.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 34.39% and a negative net margin of 34.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Apyx Medical Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apyx Medical Profile

(Get Rating)

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium to cut, coagulate and ablate soft tissue during open and laparoscopic surgical procedures.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.