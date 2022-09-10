Archon Capital Management LLC Buys 124,948 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 576,286 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 124,948 shares during the period. New Relic accounts for approximately 4.8% of Archon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Archon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in New Relic were worth $38,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEWR. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in New Relic by 18.0% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in New Relic by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in New Relic by 1.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in New Relic by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in New Relic by 4.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $1,788,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 47,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,776.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO William Staples sold 6,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total transaction of $426,846.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,839,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $1,788,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 47,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,776.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,265 shares of company stock worth $7,651,228. 21.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NEWR shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of New Relic from $96.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of New Relic in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of New Relic in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of New Relic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

Shares of NEWR stock opened at $64.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.02. New Relic, Inc. has a one year low of $41.66 and a one year high of $129.70.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $216.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.68 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 27.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.32%. On average, research analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

