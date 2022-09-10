Archon Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,312,332 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the quarter. Benefitfocus accounts for about 5.2% of Archon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Archon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Benefitfocus worth $41,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC raised its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 200,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 30,040 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 110,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 35,242 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Benefitfocus in the 1st quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Benefitfocus by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,924 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 73,442 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

Benefitfocus Stock Up 0.9 %

BNFT stock opened at $6.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.63 million, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.64. Benefitfocus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $13.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Benefitfocus ( NASDAQ:BNFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $56.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Benefitfocus, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Benefitfocus in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Benefitfocus from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

About Benefitfocus

(Get Rating)

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.