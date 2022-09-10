Archon Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Archon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 517,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the quarter. DXC Technology accounts for about 2.1% of Archon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Archon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $16,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology Stock Performance

NYSE:DXC opened at $26.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.21. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $23.99 and a 52-week high of $39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 16.61%. Analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on DXC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on DXC Technology from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on DXC Technology from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.08.

DXC Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Featured Stories

