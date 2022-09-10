Archon Capital Management LLC Makes New $972,000 Investment in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000. Twilio accounts for about 0.1% of Archon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 216,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,114,000 after buying an additional 9,675 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio Stock Up 4.0 %

Twilio stock opened at $72.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.29 and a 1-year high of $373.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.51). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. Twilio’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TWLO. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Twilio from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $131,165.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,118,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Twilio news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $70,534.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,260,003.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $131,165.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,118,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,148 in the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.