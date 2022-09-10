Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ARCT. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $15.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.48. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $56.49.

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 407.91% and a negative return on equity of 78.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.07) EPS. Research analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCT. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 44.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 63.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

