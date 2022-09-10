Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Price Target Cut to $6.50 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $7.50 to $6.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays upgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.65 to $6.80 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.81.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Performance

Ardagh Metal Packaging stock opened at $6.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -216.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.42. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $10.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a positive return on equity of 89.66% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $860,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,611,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,857 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 801,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,240,000 after purchasing an additional 418,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $986,000. 18.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

