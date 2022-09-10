ArdCoin (ARDX) Price Tops $0.0051

ArdCoin (ARDX) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 10th. One ArdCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ArdCoin has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. ArdCoin has a market cap of $1.42 million and $11.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ArdCoin Coin Profile

ArdCoin (CRYPTO:ARDX) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2019. ArdCoin’s total supply is 4,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,807,957 coins. ArdCoin’s official website is ardcoin.com. ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ArdCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is an innovative blockchain-based loyalty token that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fundArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArdCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArdCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ArdCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

