Ares Protocol Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $45,458.00 (ARES)

Ares Protocol (ARES) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Over the last seven days, Ares Protocol has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Ares Protocol has a market capitalization of $739,337.48 and approximately $45,458.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ares Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004631 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00036145 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004205 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,616.97 or 1.00073302 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00036823 BTC.

About Ares Protocol

Ares Protocol (ARES) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 24th, 2020. Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,179,222 coins. Ares Protocol’s official website is www.aresprotocol.com. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols.

Buying and Selling Ares Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Ares is a decentralized hybrid oracle that designed to fully realize the on-chain and on-chain verification of oracle data. By using VRF to discover the random selection of aggregators, data centralization is solved, and a very low participation threshold is guaranteed. However, the random selection of the aggregator cannot guarantee the accuracy of the data.The ARES token will be the first supported fee token, and the holder of the token also has the right to vote to determine which other tokens can also be used as the fee token supported in the Ares network, such as stable coins.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ares Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ares Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

