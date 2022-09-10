Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Limited (ASX:ALI) Insider Fiona Hele Acquires 10,000 Shares

Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Limited (ASX:ALIGet Rating) insider Fiona Hele bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.63 ($1.84) per share, with a total value of A$26,250.00 ($18,356.64).

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 1.73%. Argo Global Listed Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Argo Service Company Pty Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in the infrastructure sector.

