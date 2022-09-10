Argon (ARGON) Price Down 13.2% This Week

Argon (ARGON) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Argon has a total market cap of $137,509.19 and $59,290.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Argon has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Argon coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004605 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004603 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00035815 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004179 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004603 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,665.10 or 0.99736203 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00036643 BTC.

Argon Coin Profile

Argon (CRYPTO:ARGON) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Argon’s total supply is 90,849,431 coins and its circulating supply is 86,942,475 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation.

Argon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts.”

