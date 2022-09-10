Ark (ARK) Achieves Market Cap of $59.58 Million

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 10th. During the last seven days, Ark has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00001958 BTC on major exchanges. Ark has a total market capitalization of $59.58 million and $4.54 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00008150 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004943 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kapu (KAPU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 140,097,000 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

