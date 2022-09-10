Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Price Performance

ARKR stock opened at $19.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Ark Restaurants has a one year low of $15.31 and a one year high of $22.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.90 million, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.38.

Get Ark Restaurants alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Ark Restaurants news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.73 per share, for a total transaction of $92,015.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,010. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ark Restaurants news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.73 per share, for a total transaction of $92,015.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,010. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 13,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $247,285.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 97,883 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,788.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 27,907 shares of company stock worth $497,854 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ark Restaurants

About Ark Restaurants

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 107.8% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 2.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 11.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 9,638 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 5.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 6,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC grew its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 5.4% during the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 137,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of December 20, 2021, it owned and operated 17 restaurants and bars, including four restaurants located in New York City; one in Washington, DC; five in Las Vegas, Nevada; one in Atlantic City, New Jersey; four on the east coast of Florida; and two on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.