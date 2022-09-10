Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
ARKR stock opened at $19.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Ark Restaurants has a one year low of $15.31 and a one year high of $22.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.90 million, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.38.
In other Ark Restaurants news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 5,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.73 per share, for a total transaction of $92,015.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $619,010. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 13,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $247,285.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 97,883 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,788.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 27,907 shares of company stock worth $497,854 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 40.05% of the company's stock.
Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of December 20, 2021, it owned and operated 17 restaurants and bars, including four restaurants located in New York City; one in Washington, DC; five in Las Vegas, Nevada; one in Atlantic City, New Jersey; four on the east coast of Florida; and two on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.
