Arqma (ARQ) Price Reaches $0.0072 on Top Exchanges

Arqma (ARQ) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. Arqma has a market cap of $104,686.01 and approximately $378.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Arqma has traded 25.7% higher against the dollar. One Arqma coin can now be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,259.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,719.00 or 0.08085782 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.72 or 0.00182143 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00023327 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.77 or 0.00299970 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $157.95 or 0.00742979 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.26 or 0.00631507 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 20,527,454 coins and its circulating supply is 14,482,910 coins. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network.

Buying and Selling Arqma

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone.ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

