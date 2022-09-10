Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) COO Laurent R. Moll Sells 9,125 Shares

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) COO Laurent R. Moll sold 9,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $66,247.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 528,836 shares in the company, valued at $3,839,349.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Arteris Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AIP opened at $7.55 on Friday. Arteris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $27.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.82 and its 200 day moving average is $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.76 million and a P/E ratio of -8.30.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Arteris had a negative net margin of 53.75% and a negative return on equity of 78.89%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Arteris from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Arteris by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 95,103 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arteris during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arteris during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arteris during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arteris by 203.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the last quarter. 22.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

