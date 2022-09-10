Arweave (AR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $16.62 Million

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Arweave has a market cap of $372.11 million and $16.62 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.14 or 0.00052501 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave Profile

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org.

Buying and Selling Arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time.As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it.”

