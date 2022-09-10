AS Roma Fan Token 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.97 Million (ASR)

AS Roma Fan Token (ASR) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 10th. During the last week, AS Roma Fan Token has traded down 11% against the US dollar. One AS Roma Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.36 or 0.00020544 BTC on exchanges. AS Roma Fan Token has a market cap of $9.44 million and $2.97 million worth of AS Roma Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00095054 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00073489 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000571 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001513 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00033239 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000290 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00008081 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000272 BTC.
- OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00008991 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002676 BTC.
About AS Roma Fan Token
ASR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. AS Roma Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,163,854 coins. AS Roma Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @OfficialASRoma and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AS Roma Fan Token is www.socios.com/asroma. AS Roma Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios.
AS Roma Fan Token Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AS Roma Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AS Roma Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AS Roma Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.
