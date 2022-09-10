ASD (ASD) Trading 2.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ASD (ASD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 10th. ASD has a total market cap of $56.52 million and $1.94 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD coin can now be purchased for $0.0856 or 0.00000401 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ASD has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004684 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,350.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004802 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020616 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00062822 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00068592 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005540 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004685 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00076742 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. ASD’s official Twitter account is @AscendEX_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

