Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Ashtead Group (LON:AHT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 5,650 ($68.27) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AHT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 4,136 ($49.98) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 4,825 ($58.30) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 6,100 ($73.71) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,275 ($63.74).

Shares of AHT opened at GBX 4,292 ($51.86) on Wednesday. Ashtead Group has a 52 week low of GBX 3,269 ($39.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,572 ($79.41). The stock has a market capitalization of £18.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,773.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,228.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,306.18.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $0.13. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.05%.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

