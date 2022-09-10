ASOS (LON:ASC) Given a GBX 1,300 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,300 ($15.71) target price on ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, September 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on ASOS from GBX 1,075 ($12.99) to GBX 920 ($11.12) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) target price on ASOS in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on ASOS from GBX 2,500 ($30.21) to GBX 1,800 ($21.75) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,250 ($15.10) target price on ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,076.54 ($25.09).

Get ASOS alerts:

ASOS Price Performance

ASOS stock opened at GBX 673.50 ($8.14) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £673.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,322.41. ASOS has a 52-week low of GBX 621 ($7.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,549.12 ($42.88). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 904.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,261.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.77, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Insider Transactions at ASOS

About ASOS

In other news, insider Jørgen Lindemann purchased 57,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 854 ($10.32) per share, for a total transaction of £490,127.68 ($592,227.74).

(Get Rating)

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.