Assemble Protocol Hits One Day Volume of $422,200.00 (ASM)

Assemble Protocol (ASM) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Over the last seven days, Assemble Protocol has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. Assemble Protocol has a total market cap of $25.69 million and approximately $422,200.00 worth of Assemble Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Assemble Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Assemble Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004644 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004642 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00035995 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004160 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004641 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,542.27 or 1.00011831 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00036650 BTC.

Assemble Protocol Profile

Assemble Protocol is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Assemble Protocol’s total supply is 1,475,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,182,829,761 coins. Assemble Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ASSEMBLE_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Assemble Protocol is assembleprotocol.io.

Assemble Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASSEMBLE Protocol is a global point integration platform based on blockchain. It provides users with an opportunity to use points as cash anywhere in the world without restrictions on time and space. It provides additional business expansion opportunities and a rich user pool to point providers and ASSEMBLE partners.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Assemble Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Assemble Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Assemble Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Assemble Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Assemble Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.