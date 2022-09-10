Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ABF. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($22.35) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Monday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 1,900 ($22.96) to GBX 1,630 ($19.70) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 1,900 ($22.96) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Associated British Foods to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 2,000 ($24.17) to GBX 1,500 ($18.12) in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,914.29 ($23.13).

Shares of LON:ABF opened at GBX 1,355 ($16.37) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £10.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,355.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,593.97 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,643.02. Associated British Foods has a 52-week low of GBX 1,314.38 ($15.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,181 ($26.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.99.

In other Associated British Foods news, insider Wolfhart Hauser purchased 3,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,534 ($18.54) per share, for a total transaction of £49,747.62 ($60,110.71).

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

