Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.53 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Associated British Foods in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Associated British Foods’ current full-year earnings is $1.56 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Associated British Foods’ FY2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ASBFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Associated British Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays lowered Associated British Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,900 ($22.96) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,275.00.

Associated British Foods Stock Up 1.7 %

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Shares of ASBFY opened at $15.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Associated British Foods has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $29.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.98 and its 200-day moving average is $20.50.

(Get Rating)

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.