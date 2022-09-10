AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a £125 ($151.04) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a £120 ($145.00) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. set a £120 ($145.00) price target on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a £110 ($132.91) price target on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,800 ($118.41) price target on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of £106.96 ($129.24).
AZN opened at £105 ($126.87) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is £109.03 and its 200 day moving average price is £103.73. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of GBX 8,029 ($97.02) and a 12-month high of £115.40 ($139.44). The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.31. The firm has a market cap of £162.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.57.
AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.
